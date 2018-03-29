Hot Picks 2018 – Bridgestone Golf

Over the coming weeks we will share the selections from our Hot Picks 2018 Feature in the Spring 2018 issue of Flagstick Golf Magazine. The following products are among our forty notable products for the season ahead. So far…

Bridgestone Tour B XW-1 Wedges

Two finishes, Black Oxide, and Satin Chrome is just a start to your options with these new wedges. A very clean profile, free of any distractions, is presented at address, appealing to the purist in you with a teardrop shape. Upgrades over previous Bridgestone wedges includes a sole grind with more heel and toe relief and enhanced face milling patterns. Six loft options from 50 to 60 degrees in two degree increments.

Bridgestone Tour B XS Golf Balls

Of the four models in the Bridgestone Golf Tour B lineup, the XS model is the choice of their highest profile endorser, Tiger Woods. Woods looks to two key features of this design in his return to the tour – a softer cover with more of a “thud” (as he calls it) and more spin control on short game shots. At the same time, there is minimal compromise off the tee when it comes to distance.

www.bridgstonegolf.com