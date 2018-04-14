Hot Picks 2018: Cleveland Golf

Over the coming weeks we will share the selections from our Hot Picks 2018 Feature in the Spring 2018 issue of Flagstick Golf Magazine. The following products are among our forty notable products for the season ahead. So far…

Cleveland Golf SmartSole 3.0 Wedges

Creating solid contact with wedges is an issue that plagues many average golfers and robs them of any predictability when it comes to yardages or trajectory. If you hit the occasional heavy shot, and don’t, or can’t, change-up your technique these clubs can be of some assistance. A super wide, forgiving sole helps the club slide along the rough and opens up the opportunity for success. Available in a lower lofted chipping club and a 58-degree sand wedge.

Cleveland Golf HB Launcher Driver

Frankly we didn’t expect Cleveland Golf to be back in this category given the quality of drivers in their sister brand, Srixon, but we’re glad they are. The titanium driver, which has no hosel adjustability, lives up to its name with the ability to push the ball high into the air. The sound and feel are pleasing and at a price slightly less than other premium products, it will be a viable option for many.

Cleveland Golf Huntington Beach Putters

Now expanded with more looks and design the Huntington Beach model putters from Cleveland Golf might be one of the better values in golf retail today. We are especially fond of the TFI 2135 Satin models – all featuring detailed face milling and face technology for improved feel while alignment features help you get your start line figured out. A lot of putter for the price.

www.clevelandgolf.com