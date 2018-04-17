Hot Picks 2018: PING

Over the coming weeks we will share the selections from our Hot Picks 2018 Feature in the Spring 2018 issue of Flagstick Golf Magazine. The following products are among our forty notable products for the season ahead. So far…

PING G400 Max Driver

The G400 Max driver is the product that will draw many eyes as it become the 4th option in the G400 driver line but will likely like up to be the first choice for many players. It’s a fairway finder. This 460cc take on the G400 driver offers up massive MOI numbers and the liberal use of Tungsten to push the centre of gravity further back and lower than any previous design from the brand.

PING Glide 2.0 Stealth Wedges

A funky finish catches your eye first but deep within the new Glide 2.0 Stealth Wedges are plenty of thoughtful ideas meant to help golfers perform better on approaches and around the greens. It’s hard to deny the appeal of the “murdered” look of the wedges with their highly durable and dark QPQ (Quench Polish Quench) finish. The highest lofts, the 56⁰, 58⁰ and 60⁰, each feature a half groove at the bottom of the face which the company engineers we spoke with say will increase spin up to 200 RPMs for contacts on that area, out of standard lies.

PING Vault 2.0 Anser Putter

The latest Vault putters are much like their predecessors in some sense, they are a 100% milled product. They sport the company’s True Roll (TR) putter grooves, but the latest upgrade is a new custom weighting system. The new system offers sole weight options in steel (standard weight head), tungsten (15 grams heavier than standard) and aluminum (15 grams lighter than standard) to match a golfer’s feel and balance preferences. The milled 303 stainless putters come in various models, each offered in a variety of finishes, including Platinum, Copper, and Stealth.

PING G700 Irons

The G700 pushes past conventional iron structure to achieve higher ball speeds over a wider area of the clubface by using a hollow construction design. Built around a stainless-steel frame, the thin face is made of maraging steel to get the maximum allowable flex and ball speeds, while heightening feel, often lost in some hollow-body designs. With the hollow shape, more in line with a wood, hybrid, or crossover, higher launch windows are also achievable, for all levels of golfers.

PING Hoofer Stand

For years the Hoofer has been a tantalizing carry bag option and the 2018 model is one and the same. Integral to the design are twelve pockets are varying shapes and sizes to provide as much storage and convenience as you could possibly need. A new strap connector makes slipping it on and off much smoother with the straps using SensorCool technology to added comfort in warm conditions.

