Miura Golf Embraces CNC Milling In New Tour Series Wedges

With a long history of traditionally crafted forged products, new creative techniques are not always what you expect from Miura Golf. That said, under the direction of new ownership, those with knowledge of the industry forecast some innovations in the company’s future. Some are happening sooner rather than later. That can be seen in their latest Tour Wedges.

“The Tour Wedge is the first Miura design to use CNC milling for the club face and grooves,” explains Hoyt McGarity, President of Miura Golf. “Combining this technology with Miura’s classic forged steel construction creates a feel at impact that can’t be beat.”

To bring the product to market, Miura used S25C carbon steel to create a design targeted at low to mid-handicap golfers looking to use their wedges for a wide variety of shots and situations.

The design sports a high centre of gravity to aid the player in controlling trajectory for precise distance control.

The satin-chrome wedges will be offered in a loft range of 48-60 degrees in two degree increments.

