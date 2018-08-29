Mizuno Slides Back Curtain On New JPX919 Series Irons

The buzz is palpable once more on a grand scale about Mizuno irons. The company that once held a stronghold on the iron counts on major professional tours before big tee-up money skewed the landscape has been making inroads in this new era. Due to various industry circumstances many of the top pros are once again making Mizuno their iron choice and the consumers are noticing. When you have players winning three major championships (Brooks Koepka, JPX 900 Tour) with the irons yet not being paid to so so, the validity factor goes through the roof.

The intrigue of Koepka and multiple other players embracing Mizuno irons again, just as their predecessors did in the 1990’s, has created a lot of anticipation about “what’s next?” for the company in the iron department. The answer to that question has now been revealed and it is the JPX919 Series.

The 112 year-old sporting goods manufacturer, with the guidance of one of the sharpest design teams in the business, have shaped three new irons that carry on the traditions of the company as far as quality and craftsmanship are concerned, yet embrace the needs of the modern golfer.

The New Trio

The trio includes the JPX919 Tour, JPX919 Hot Metal and JPX919 Forged. It’s a familiar progression of clubs from Mizuno and one that work well in finding a match for a particular golfer. No matter the skill level or swing type a golfer can play a Mizuno iron with equal pride, no matter their ability.

Individually each features a material composition that allows the design to help a particular golfer achieve their desired results.

The JPX919 Tour leans on forgings of 1025E Pure Select Mild Carbon steel, the JPX919 Forged uses the Grain Flow Forgings Mizuno is known for with an enhancement of Boron-infused steel, and the JPX919 Hot Metal ramps things up with high-strength Chromoly 4140M.

JPX919 Tour / 1025E Pure Select Mild Carbon steel

This is the “TOUR Star” you can expect to see making its way into bags by the top players in the world shortly, and will likely gather most of the attention from the keen golf nerds of the world.

Slightly more compact that the now iconic JPX900 Tour iron, they serve up smooth impacts thanks to the use of a single billet of 1025E Pure Select mild carbon steel forged in Hiroshima, Japan.

Following the input of tour players, the top-line has been reduced about 10% from the 900 TOUR yet Mizuno says the more compact head still provide tight distance patterns on off-centre strikes due to the frame design.

“The JPX919 Tour’s compact profile doesn’t tell the whole story,” says Jeff Cook, Mizuno’s PGA Tour Manager. “There’s a surprising level of stability and distance control built into this geometry. Its predecessor attracted a new wave of younger tour players into Mizuno irons and made a big impact by winning back-to-back US Opens, a PGA Championship, and recording a course record 61 at St Andrews.”

Retained on the design is a Pearl Brush chrome-plated finish. The finish both softens the appearance of the edges and reduces glare at address.

Available only in RH, 3-PW are being produced and golfers can order them in full, split or short sets.

JPX919 Forged

This is the model that should appeal to a wide number of players looking for a little more assistance than the TOUR can provide.

To craft the new heads Mizuno reversed their milling process to work from the sole upward; this allowed them to have more of the clubface thinner, resulting in a larger “hot” area. That’s a difficult task in a one-piece forging but the result proves the effort was worth it. Using the process also allowed additional mass to be placed lower and deeper to promote higher launch conditions in the less-lofted clubs.

The head uses a billet forged from 1025B carbon steel strengthened with Boron to allow the design features that require a stronger material.

It carries the same Pearl Brush finish you will find in the sibling irons.

“A deeper, wider milling across the back of the face allows the JPX919 Forged to transfer more energy to the ball than any previous Grain Flow Forged iron,” says David Llewellyn, Director of Golf R&D at Mizuno. “None of that would have been possible without that small addition of Boron into our steel billets, which gives that additional strength needed to reinforce the face.”

The JPX919 Forged is available in both left and right hand in 4-Gap Wedge.

JPX919 Hot Metal

If you have hit a Mizuno Hot Metal iron before, you know it lives up to its name. They are irons with a serious “POP!”

If you seek a little more distance and trajectory, this is your Mizuno iron. At the same time the company ensures play-ability through a design that promotes a high launch and descent angle that keeps you in control as your golf ball lands on the greens.

The “POP” comes from the use of a one-piece cup face construction made possible through the use of high-strength Chromoly 4140M as the head material. The result is a new multi-thickness face backed by a stability frame for an appealing combination of high ball speeds with reduced dispersion. To back the design and mitigate any negative tinny sounds, Sound Ribs have been used to dampen the situation.

Matching wedges are also being offered (gap, sand, lob) using a softer steel for improved feel around the greens.

“The most impressive thing about the JPX919 Hot Metal is the launch control and flight apex,” says Chris Voshall, Senior Engineer at Mizuno. “The extra ball speed and distance doesn’t come from low-flying bullets – we work the design backwards from the correct landing angles. These are irons for the golf course, not just the launch monitor!”

The JPX919 Hot Metal, like the Forged, is available in Left and Right hand, 4-Lob Wedge.

Availability: 4-LW / RH & LH