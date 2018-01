A 4th PING G400 driver?

The PING G400 Max appeared on the USGA conforming clubs list this morning. It is shown with 9 and 10.5 lofts in left and right hand. It’s an indication that some player will have it in use at the Sony Open in Hawaii this week.

That would complete a foursome of PING G400 drivers that already includes the G400, G400 LST, and G400 SFT models.

We will pass on more information when we have details.