New Scotty Cameron Select Models Have Got Sole

Titleist Scotty Cameron putter fans will find much to like in the latest models being introduced for 2018. Not only are the shapes ones many golfers are after, some subtle but notable changes have potential to improve player performance on the greens.

The new Select line is a compendium of seven models across three different setups. At the same time, they share a common bond in refinements to shape, sound, and in particular, the sole.

Among the models is a new Select Laguna, a return of the classic shape. It is joined by Select Newport, Newport 2, Newport 2.5 for blades along with a Squareback and a Fastback in the mid-mallet category. The closer is a stunning Select Newport 3, a heel-shafted mid-mallet.

“Everything I’ve learned from refining and redesigning Newport-style putters over the last two decades has gone into this 2018 Select line,” said Master Craftsman Scotty Cameron.

Cameron’s claim is justified upon first glance at the collection which is as detailed and polished as anything he has made for the mass population.

Some of the changes from past designs are subtle, but all have meaning. A slightly rounder topline radius gives it a thinner look for easier alignment while neck dimensions, edges, and angle have also been cleaned up with same purpose.

Better Sound and Feel

Cameron asserts the new models both sound and feel better through the inclusion of more vibration dampening materials connecting the fave inlays.

More notable than anything with the designs is the sole and its greater functionality. Never before seen in a Scotty Cameron putter is what is being called a “four-way balanced sole” intended to help the golfer get set up faster through easier alignment in a way that goes beyond visuals.

“The balance point of each 2018 Select putter’s sole has been shifted forward to account for the weight of the shaft and grip and their impact related to how the putter sits at address. This results in a putter that sits perfectly square at address to promote easier alignment on virtually any lie.”

Sight, Sound and Sole

SIGHT: Contours and sight cues were refined to enhance alignment opportunities and instil confidence. Scotty focused on thinning topline appearances by giving each a slightly rounder radius. Plumbing neck dimensions, edges and angles have been squared up for a cleaner look from address. SOUND: Improved sound and feel are the result of up to 30 percent more vibration dampening material connecting face inlays with putter bodies. The connecting screws are slightly larger to account for the increased material and the surface compression necessary to produce the softer sound, while preserving the feedback demanded by the best players in the world to aid in distance control and diagnosing mishits. SOLE: For the first time ever, Scotty has introduced a four-way balanced sole design for a faster setup and easier alignment at address. The balance point of each 2018 Select putter’s sole has been shifted forward to account for the weight of the shaft and grip and their impact related to how the putter sits at address. This results in a putter that sits perfectly square at address to promote easier alignment on virtually any lie.

Two customizable stainless steel weights are part of each Select model. The putters also sport stepless steel shafts and Matador Mid-size grips in black and silver.

Golfers will note that the signature Scotty Cameron “Cherry Bombs” are slightly smaller than in past models and the script used on the line also adds to the more refined theme for 2018.

The putters will be available on March 30th with a 1st of 500 issuing released a week earlier.