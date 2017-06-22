First Look: FootJoy D.N.A Helix Set To Debut

Three years after it first debuted, the next generation of FootJoy D.N.A (DryJoys Next Advancement) golf shoes will arrive this August.

The D.N.A Helix shoes build on the all the best features of previous models and blend in new technology to create a product sure to please golfers.

From an aesthetics standpoint things are not drastically different in the new models but if you look closer, and slip your feet into the uppers of the Helix, you can feel the changes.

We have yet to test the D.N.A. Helix in full rounds, so we’ll just provide the details for now and save the opinions for later.

FootJoy says, “DNA Helix was developed from the ground up based on specific feedback from the world’s best players who value the combination of flexibility and comfort but requested more platform stability, particularly in the heel area of the shoe.”

Weighing in with support of that notion is PGA TOUR winner Scott Stallings.

“I’ve worn every version of DNA and this is by far the best for me,” Stallings. “The additional support they built-in, especially laterally as I move back and through the ball, is fantastic.”

The company claims 38% more stability than the previous version of the shoe, achieved via a new NitroThin 3.0 TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) outsole foundation, increasing the width between cleat receptacles in the heel for more surface coverage, new fit-bed ,and 3D FoamCollar to help lock in the heel.

On the outsole, weight was dropped through cut-outs in the TPU material, increasing flexibility at the same time.

“While it was certainly a challenge to improve upon a shoe as successful as D.N.A., the continued dialog we have with our Tour staff revealed there was an opportunity to improve the overall performance of the category,” said Keith Duffy, Senior Product Manager, Footwear. “But this isn’t just an update for us. D.N.A. Helix is a completely new golf shoe built from the ground up to deliver Tour-level performance and lightweight comfort for all players.”

Key Features:

– New NitroThin 3.0 TPU Outsole that is lighter and wider than our highly-successful DNA shoe for Tour-caliber stability

– New FTF (Fine Tuned Foam) midsole provides a soft ride

– New Xtra-Thick FTF Fitbed (Fine Tuned Foam) for incredible underfoot comfort

– New TourSpec Stretch Tongue for comfort across the top of the foot

– New 3D FoamCollar 2.0 to comfortably lock the foot in place

– Premium Chromoskin leather by Pittards of England

– Low Profile Pulsar Cleats by SoftSpikes

– 2 year waterproof warranty

Four colour-ways will available in Canada as of August 1st – White/Silver, White/Red/Blue, All Over Black, and White/Black BOA.

Models will be sold in both laced and BOA enclosure options.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.