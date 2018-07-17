Nike Drops New Version of Golf Shoe In Concert With 147th Open Championship

In honour of the golf world arriving in Angus, Scotland for the 147th Open Championship, Nike Golf has taken the cover off a special edition of the Tour Premiere PE golf shoe.

The model, which will be sold online in North America and Europe, features a tartan print that is a nod to the Open Championship being held at the famed Carnoustie Golf Links on the east coast of Scotland.

The layout, known as one of the toughest in the world, enough to earn the nickname of “Car-nasty” for many, is given a tribute in these shoes with inclusion of the word “NASTY” printed on the outsole.

They go on sale in limited quantities on July 19th.