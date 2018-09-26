Nike Drops New Vapor 2 “Camo” at Ryder Cup

Keep an eye on the feet of Nike athletes this week at the Ryder Cup in Paris. They’ll be headed into “battle” with the latest Nike Vapor 2 models shoes from the footwear giant.

The Nike Vapor 2 “Camo” edition features Nike Flywire technology for a more supportive fit and enhanced comfort via a hybrid outsole with both spikes and integrated traction. It comes in two-colorways, one for each team playing at Le Golf National.

Backed by a two-year waterproof warranty, it will be sold by Nike directly online and at select retailers as of September 27; all in limited quantities.