Nike Takes A Shot At Dress Codes With New “No Denim Allowed” Shoes

At many golf clubs around the world, the wearing of denim material is frowned upon. Of course, nobody would ever think of it applying to golf shoes.

Nike and Jordan Brand Golf have taken a little shot at the “dress codes” with their new “No Denim Allowed” shoes. The designs cross over through a number of models including the Air Jordan XI Low Golf, the Nike Air Max 1 Golf, the Nike React Vapor 2, the Nike Roshe G, the Nike Tour Premiere and the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour

Featuring denim accented uppers, the shoes also highlight Central Californian wildflowers in the sole and sockliner as a tribute to the 2019 U.S. Open being played at Pebble Beach.

You’ll note two-time defending champion and Nike athlete Brooks Keopka wearing the product this week.



The Nike Golf “No Denim Allowed” pack was released June 10 on nike.com with The Air Jordan XI Low Golf model released today, June 14.