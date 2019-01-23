Nikon Rolls Out Two New COOLSHOT Golf Rangefinders

(Orlando, Florida) – Nikon has grown their golf rangefinder product family by two models. The models were announced here at the 2019 PGA Merchandise Show.

The Nikon COOLSHOT 20 GII and, COOLSHOT 20i GII both offer one-push, 8-second continuous measurement and First Target Priority Mode that makes it easy to isolate non-flag targets. That means being able to easily scope out yardages to bunkers, fairway run-outs, dogleg corners, and any other object that can guide you around a course.

Each has a range from 6 to 800 yards with Flagstick pickup at up to 300 yards.

Notable is the viewing monocular which is particularly bright and features 6x magnification.

The COOLSHOT 20 GII is an upgrade of the original COOLSHOT 20, now with better ranging capability, more comfortable ergonomics, and enhanced optics.

The COOLSHOT 20i GII offers all those features but in a package that provides slope calculations for uphill and downhill shots.

Both models are waterproof/rain resistant and are backed by five-year warranties.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.