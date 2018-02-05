The Noodle Ball Returns With A Little Extra Colour

TaylorMade has relaunched the Noodle brands of golf balls, this time with an extra touch of colour.

The return of the golf ball known for its high level of softness and value pricing includes the most notable line addition, the Noodle Neon. The latter is what the company calls “a collection of high-visibility, fluorescent-coloured matte finished golf balls in six vibrant colours designed to add an element of fun to the game while stand out at address, during flight and on the green.”

These two piece balls check in a smooth 62 compression and include a multiple ionomer cover. That, combined with “REACT Core Technology”, is the reason the company claims both a soft feel and excellent distance and durability.

The highly visible and colourful golf balls use a proprietary matte paint for a unique look and UV stabilizers to prevent excessive discolouration.

“The Noodle brand has helped millions of golfers have fun and play better as the original long and soft golf ball. The new Noodle Neon golf balls offer this iconic performance with a twist that creates greater visibility and more enjoyment that will last,” says Mike Fox, Director, Golf Ball & Accessories

Available at retail on March 15, 2018, Noodle Neon will be available in Matte Lime Green & Matte Red as dozen ball packs, while additional colours will be sold as mixed 6-dozen bulk packs inclusive of Matte Pink, Matte Orange, Matte Blue & Matte Yellow.