Old Vs New – How much have we gained in drivers over 15 years? (TXG Video Test)

In an era when golf club manufacturers promises distance gains with every generation of product, just how much truth is there to their statements? Are they just producing drivers that protect ball speed (and therefore distance) over a wider area of the face or do on-centre hits actually have potential to go longer than ever?

Ian Fraser and Matt Blois recently tested that out at Tour Experience Golf (TXG) and we think you will find the results enlightening. They chose drivers (TaylorMade R510TP and the TaylorMade M3) that debuted 15 years apart for the experiment, both the top of their class in technology (at the time).

Enjoy…