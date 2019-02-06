PGA Merchandise Show 2019: 5 Hot Picks

Not every golf company (notably, TaylorMade) was in attendance at the recent 2019 PGA Merchandise Show but there were close to a 1000 exhibitors. All manners of products were on display from drivers, to putters, to rangefinders, and apps. As always it was a literal candy store for the golf industry.

So what was notable this year? We’ll have a full round-up of Hot Picks in our Spring Print issue of Flagstick available in March at the Ottawa-Gatineau Golf Expo (and online at Flagstick.com after that) but we thought we would sneak you a little preview of five products that got our attention.

GolfLogix

The little company that could. In a crowded market, the GPS company has continued to evolve since its debut in 1999. This App is amongst the most downloaded in golf and the new “Putt Breaks” feature bring it to the next level.

Users can zoom in on a green surface, use their finger to draw a line from the ball to the hole, and based on topographical maps with green surface measurements, it will provide a suitable aim to take into account the slope and and break of the putt based on entered green speed.

That, of course, is on top of the regular features of GPS distances, 3D course maps, stats, and scoring.

Golf Logix

Golf Logix with Putt Breaks

Cobra KING F9 Driver

2019 is an impressive year for new drivers and standing out is a tough task. The Cobra KING F9 “Speedback” managed to do so based on look, price, and most notably, the deliver of consistently high ball speeds.

With a streamlined shape, a milled face, and stealthy look at address these drivers were catching people’s attention visually. The positive impression continued after hitting them, with good ball speeds over an ample area of the clubface.

Cobra Golf

KING F9 Driver

WellPutt Mats

We weren’t looking for putting solutions but this one came into focus for us at the Open Forum held at the Hyatt Hotel on the Tuesday of show week.

With a combination of affordability, portability, and effectiveness the numerous putting mat options provided by Wellputt should meet the needs for a lot of golfers. The original 13 foot mat that putts at an 11ft stimpmeter speed might the best value in golf at (USD) $169.

Based in France, they also offer a french language website targeted at Canadians.

WellPutt

Wellputt Mat

FootJoy Fury Shoes

Footjoy shoes fans were flocking the Fury display at the show, noting the combination of features that will make it a good fit, literally, for many consumers.

This athletic model features simple looks but plenty of stability for even the most demanding of golfers.

A key features many overlooked was the use of the OrthoLite Impressions Footbed which gradually takes to the form of your foot over time, molding into a custom fit. One of their key designers has a background with a major skate company, inspiring a feature many Canadians will appreciate.

FootJoy

Footjoy Fury

Mizuno JPX 919 Hot Metal Pro Irons

Ever wondered about the possibility of a Game Improvement iron morphed into the shape of a player’s iron? They are out there and the new Mizuno JPX 919 Hot Metal Pro irons are a shining example.

They feel as stable as just about anything on the market, helping you create a very strong ball flight but at the same time, have the visual appeal of a very refined set of irons.

Did I mention they also feel great and have great turf interaction?

We saw a lot of smiles from testers during the PGA Show demo day.

Mizuno Golf

Mizuno JPX 919 Hot Metal Pro Irons

***

– Scott MacLeod, Associate Publisher, Flagstick.com

Find Us On Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube