Taking The PING G400 To The Max

If you thought PING was going to get left behind in the raft of new product releases in the new year, you would be woefully incorrect.

Today the company took the wraps off a number if new products that have already slid into the bags on touring professionals, and will soon be available for the average Jill and Joe as well.

We had an early look at the products late in 2017 and can assure you, they are all worth the wait.

Among the new PING offerings will be the G400 Max driver that showed up on the USGA conforming clubs list last week, an iron design in the G700 that takes advantage of hollow-body construction, some dead sexy Glide 2.0 Stealth wedges, and an array of PING Vault 2.0 lines that continues the company’s long history of short game engineering.

See our home page at Flagstick.com for full breakdowns on the wedges, irons, and putters. If you want the scoop on the driver..stick it out here:

“The Fairway Finder” – PING G400 Max Driver

At the top end of the bag, the G400 Max driver is the product that will draw many eyes first. It become the 4th option in the G400 driver line but will likely like up to be the first choice for many players.

This 460cc take on the G400 driver offers up massive MOI numbers and the liberal use of Tungsten to push the centre of gravity further back and lower than any previous design from the brand. Basically, swing away, and you have a lot better chance of getting your drive on-line over any other PING driver product. On top of that it should mean more consistency in front to back distance, over one screaming tee ball off the middle followed by duds off the heel and toe.

“Our engineers focused on increasing the forgiveness of the driver while maintaining the distance gains and powerful sound of the original G400 driver,” said John K. Solheim, PING president. “It’s remarkable how long and straight the G400 Max flies. The forgiveness is off the charts and leads to tighter dispersion, which reveals just how consistent your distance and accuracy results will be on the golf course. We encourage all golfers to get fit and look closely at their dispersion, not just their one best shot on a launch monitor.”

Among this switching to the G400 Max at the Sony Open in Hawaii last week were Seamus Power and Aaron Baddeley.

Look closer and you will note some other interesting touches in the G400 Max. That includes a face chock full of engineering goodness. T9S+ material used gets the full treatment of heat, forging, and precision machining to boost ball speed over a wider area of the face and also help to control spin rates.

Loft options will be 9⁰ & 10.5⁰ with a Alta CB (Counter-Balanced) as the stock shaft. As always there will be plenty of fitting options and shaft upgrades available.