PING Unveils Glide 3.0 Wedges

A tweak here, a graphic change there. When most golf equipment companies take the next step in their club design often the progress from the current product is a just a small revision. After all, if a product has been successful who wants to be the one to mess it up?

Some times though, the approach is a little more in-depth and when it comes to re-engineering golf products, PING has proven not to be shy through their 60 years of existence.

Consumers will see that in the the new PING Glide 3.0 wedges that get their official unveiling today after prototypes were seen on TOUR in the last week or so.

The company says the process of creating the Glide 3.0 wedges was all-encompassing. One where they took a hard look at the clubs from the very bottom of the sole to the tip of the grip.

The result, according to them, is a series of clubs that serve up more spin, lighter weight, more “forgiveness” and a variety of sole grinds to suit the needs of various golfers and the turf they play upon.

“In the Glide 3.0 series, we’re broadening the appeal of our wedges and providing more differentiation within our own line and the rest of the marketplace,” said John K. Solheim, PING President. “We approached the design with a goal of creating higher-spinning, great-looking wedges that also deliver more forgiveness with the improved feel from our other proven technologies. Every detail in the Glide 3.0 is designed to improve short-game performance, from the longer grip for choking down to the Hydropearl 2.0 chrome finish that helps the wedge glide through the grass.”

“From a fitting standpoint, we engineered four distinctly different sole grinds, including an Eye2 sand-wedge-inspired option, to ensure that trained PING club fitters can properly match a Glide 3.0 to a golfer’s swing and playing conditions,” Solheim said. “We’re excited about getting it into golfers’ hands. It had a win its first week on the PGA Tour when Nate Lashley used one in his amazing and inspiring victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.”

The Two F’s – Feel and Forgiveness

While still constructed of 431 stainless steel like their predecessors, the Glide 3.0 heads get a feel and forgiveness boost. This was done by the including a larger and softer elastomer insert internally. The larger cavity to accommodate it creates more head stability and in the design process, the centre of gravity was lowered to aid players in creating lower ball flights.

“The Glide 3.0 wedge is a great blend of a players-style design and game-improvement technology,” said Solheim. “At address, it provides the clean look of a tour-style wedge. We’ve added some offset based on tour player feedback to provide a more captured look. At the same time, we’ve increased the perimeter weighting and improved the feel with the softer insert material to ensure golfers have the forgiveness they need to play with confidence on approach shots. The combination of those attributes really sets the Glide 3.0 wedges apart and gives them a much broader appeal.”

The Fit Is It

With an emphasis on expanding the wedge sole options to better custom-fit golfers, PING engineers crafted four differentiated sole grinds in the Glide 3.0 series. Each is designed to best match a player’s angle of attack and typical turf conditions while providing performance and versatility on full and partial shots around the green.

“We see tremendous opportunity in wedge fitting in general,” said Solheim. “It starts by focusing our product designs on meeting the needs of golfers of all abilities and swings. With the new sole grinds and multiple loft options, a fitter can really dial in the wedges to help improve the player’s performance based on how they dynamically deliver the clubhead and the type of conditions they typically play in. During the process, they can also determine the best combination of wedges to provide proper distance gaps between each club.”

Grind Options:

Standard Sole (SS) grind (46°/12°, 50°/12°, 52°/12°, 54°/12°, 56°/12°, 58°/10°, 60/10°) Mid-bounce sole with heel relief. Engineered for golfers with a moderate angle of attack. Exceptional performance in a variety of turf and sand conditions. Fits most golfers.

Wide Sole (WS) grind (54°/14°, 56°/14°, 58°/14°, 60/14°) Most forgiving through the ground. Round and cambered sole with significant bounce. Recommended for golfers with a steep angle of attack who typically play in soft turf and sand conditions.

Eye2 grind (54°/10°, 56°/10°, 58°/8°, 60°/8°) With the high toe design pioneered by Karsten Solheim nearly 40 years ago, it matches the original Eye2 SW sole/face profiles and narrow hosel transition for the ultimate in bunker performance and touch shots near the green.

Thin Sole (TS) grind (58°/6°, 60°/6°) Facilitates precise shot-making and versatility from tight lies. Extreme heel relief with PING WRX-inspired bounce grind. Ideal for firm conditions and a shallow angle of attack.

Lighter Shaft and Grip

The Glide 3.0 wedge’s grip and shaft have been lightened by six and five grams, respectively, contributing to an overall weight reduction of 15 grams for the entire club. The Dyla-wedge Lite grip, which is 3⁄4-inch longer than a traditional grip and features a reduced taper, allows golfers to choke down for more versatility and trajectory control. The PING Z-Z115 wedge shaft is made by Nippon and custom engineered with a lower balance point closer to the tip to provide lower launch with more control and enhanced feel.

“The lighter overall weight allows the Glide 3.0 to better blend into a golfer’s full set and help them swing the club easier,” said Solheim. “We’ve also reduced the head weight by approximately four grams while maintaining our traditional wedge swing weights to ensure golfers still benefit from the clubhead feel they need to play with control and precision.”

Specifications:

Multi-material construction: 431 stainless steel head, elastomer insert, Hydropearl 2.0 finish

Available in 10 color codes (lie angle). Black is standard.

Swingweight: D2 – D4, depending on loft

Stock grip: PING 360 Dyla-wedge Lite in three sizes (Aqua -1/64″, White Std., Gold +1/32″)

Stock steel shaft: PING Z-Z115 Wedge made by Nippon

Stock graphite shaft: Alta CB Red (SR, R, S)

Aftermarket shaft options (no upcharge): True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 (R300, S300), True Temper Dynamic Gold (S300, X100), True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 (S300, X100), Project X LZ (5.0, 5.5, 6.0, 6.5), True Temper XP95 (R300, S300), Nippon Pro Modus Tour 105 (S, X), KBS Tour (R, S, X)

The Glide 3.0 wedges are available for custom fitting and pre-sell beginning today at authorized PING golf shops around the world.