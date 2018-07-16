PING Introduces Two New Performance Irons

PING, a company with a long heritage on creating high performance irons, has debuted two new models in that category – both become available for sale (pre-order) today.

The offerings consist of the new i500 internal cavity style model and the i210 cavity back set. Each will address the need of a differing kind of golfer.

“In the i500 and i210, we’re offering two distinctly different technology platforms to give golfers additional choices and fitting options,” said John K. Solheim, PING President. The i500 delivers unbelievable distance with amazingly high ball flights. In our testing, some golfers gained as much as 15 yards with the i500. In the i210 iron, we focused on designing a club that ensures a soft, buttery feel with the distance precision to attack flagsticks. We’re already seeing a lot of our tour players seamlessly transition into the i210 iron.”

The i500

The company says the i500 draws comparison with the previously released G700 model in that it uses the same technology. However, it does it in a smaller overall profile with the appearance of a muscle-back design.

The complex clubhead combines a forged and milled C300 maraging steel face and a 17-4 stainless steel body, resulting in a wood-like composition. The goal being ball speed increased, lower spin rates and higher ball flight.

“With the forged, maraging-steel face and metal-wood-like construction of the internal cavity, we’re seeing five times the face flexing,” Solheim said. “Golfers are experiencing significant ball-speed gains, which translates to more distance and a higher overall ball flight so the ball holds the green. The trajectory is unlike anything we’ve seen in an iron its size. They can expect to hit one less club into the green when properly fit for the new i500 iron. They’ll be amazed at the power and performance engineered into an iron this size. On top of that, it has a blade-style look at address with less offset, which a lot of golfers prefer.”

The i210

Already seeing use on various, the i210 irons represent the next iteration of a cavity back model from PING.

The company once again looked to a multi-material recipe of 431 stainless steel and an elastomer insert intended to soften to overall feel at impact with the golf ball. The insert is larger than in the previous i200 model, resulting in a larger port to hold it and more weighting pushed to the perimeter of the clubhead. At the same time, as all that is going on, the company says they have kept in mind that the shape of the iron still has to be pleasing for the player looking to this type of design.

“The soft feel of the i210 irons is unlike any we’ve ever offered,” claims Solheim. “We know players who rely on precise iron play also require exceptional feel to control their ball flight and trajectories. The improvements to the tuning port and elastomer insert along with the exacting, refined details of the i210 iron offer a new level of performance for this style of iron.”

i500 Irons Specifications

Multi-material construction: Forged, maraging steel, precision-milled face. Precision-milled grooves. 17-4 stainless steel head. HydroPearl Chrome 2.0 finish.

Available 3-9, PW, UW in 10 color codes (lie angle).

Stock steel and graphite shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 (R300, S300), UST Mamiya Recoil ES SMAC (760A, 780R, 780S)

Aftermarket shaft options (no upcharge): True Temper Dynamic Gold (S300, X100), True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 (S300, X100), Project X LZ (5.0, 5.5, 6.0, 6.5), True Temper XP95 (R,S), Nippon NS Pro Modus 105 (R,S,X), KBS Tour (R,S,X)

Standard grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet in six sizes (Blue -1/16″, Red -1/32″, Aqua -1/64″, White Std., Gold +1/32″, Orange +1/16″)

i210 Irons Specifications

Multi-material construction: 431 stainless steel head. Elastomer CTP insert. Machined face, grooves and cavity. HydroPearl Chrome 2.0 finish.

Available 3-9, PW, UW in 10 color codes (lie angle).

Stock steel and graphite shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 (S300, X100), ALTA CB (Soft R, Regular, Stiff)

Aftermarket shaft options (no upcharge): True Temper Dynamic Gold (S300, X100), True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 (R300, S300), Project X LZ (5.0, 5.5, 6.0, 6.5), True Temper XP95 (R,S), Nippon NS Pro Modus 105 (R,S,X), KBS Tour (R,S,X)

Standard grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet in six sizes (Blue -1/16″, Red -1/32″, Aqua -1/64″, White Std., Gold +1/32″, Orange +1/16″)

