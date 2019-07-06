PING Unveil Women-Specific G Le2 Clubs

PING has been linked to the women’s side of golf for many years. In fact, outside of supporting tour pros and events like the Solheim Cup, the Arizona-based company has offered custom fit golf club for women for longer than just about any other brand.

It’s no surprise then that the company has pushed forward with an all new line of clubs targeted at a wide swath of the women’s golf market. The G Le2 family features the latest in technologies, materials, and most importantly, a growing number of fitting options. This is all designed to help the golfer achieve better performance and enjoy the game more.

“The G Le2 represents our continued commitment to providing women golfers of every skill level with premium, high-performance equipment optimized to their swing speeds,” said Stacey Pauwels, PING Executive Vice President and the granddaughter of PING founders Karsten and Louise Solheim, whose role includes overseeing the brand’s women’s initiatives.”

“To achieve one of our performance goals of improving the feel of the club throughout the entire swing, we focused on making the clubs lighter overall,” Pauwels added. “We integrated our extensive knowledge of materials and manufacturing processes with our proven design technologies to deliver measurable improvements throughout the set. At the same time, we wanted to present the new clubs in a visually appealing and confidence-inspiring way. We’re extremely excited about the results and look forward to bringing the G Le2 family to women golfers around the world.”

Custom fit and custom built

Along with ensuring measurable performance improvements throughout the G Le2 family, PING’s engineering team placed added importance on expanding the fitting options to help women find the ideal set to match their games.

“Having equipment that is custom fitted to their games allows women to see improvement from every club in their bag,” said Pauwels. “The G Le2 family really emphasizes that need through loft, lie and length adjustability along with the shaft weight, flex and grip offerings. Once we know those specifications, finding the best combination of fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges during a fitting is the next step in the process.”

“Because we custom build every club, we want women to know we’ll make them a set that best fits their game,” she said. “The key is determining the ideal set makeup that provides proper distance gaps between each club. That may be a full set or maybe a smaller set of a few metal woods, hybrids, irons, a wedge and a putter. Once we have all their fitting information, we can custom build the clubs to their precise specifications for maximum performance.”

Lighter, faster, more forgiving driver

The next generation of golf’s highest-performing women’s driver maximizes forgiveness and distance through a higher MOI, faster face and lighter overall weight. Its titanium head features a rounder, more aerodynamic shape to promote faster clubhead speeds. A thin, forged T9S+ face is optimized for the intended swing speed to increase flexing for more ball velocity and improved launch conditions. Internal heel-biased weighting helps ensure straighter ball flights and softer turbulators help frame the ball at address. Trajectory Tuning 2.0 in the G Le2 driver utilizes a new lightweight, aerodynamic hosel sleeve that provides eight positions for influencing ball flight through loft (±1.5°) adjustments.

Faster faces, higher-launching, adjustable fairway woods

A thinner, faster maraging steel C300 face, a significantly higher MOI and an 8-lobe adjustable hosel distinguish the G Le2 fairway wood from its predecessor. The added ball speed from the face technology increases distance and combines with the shallower face to launch the ball higher with greater forgiveness. An overall lighter club weight makes swinging the club easier with more clubhead speed for longer and straighter results. Internal weighting promotes right-to-left shot correction to keep shots on target. Available in 3, 5, 7 and 9 woods.

Lighter, longer and straighter irons

Precise and forgiving with a lighter overall club weight, G Le2 irons utilize COR-Eye Technology with a deep top-rail undercut to increase face flexing for more ball speed and higher max height. A tungsten toe weight helps increase MOI by 10% for greater forgiveness and a co-molded cavity badge ensures a pleasing feel and sound. Available in 6-9 iron, PW, UW, SW.

Faster face, higher-launching hybrids with more fitting choices

A thinner, hotter Carpenter 455 face and lighter club weight generate faster ball speeds while a lower, deeper CG helps increase the MOI to launch the ball high with greater forgiveness. The addition of a 34⁰ 7 hybrid expands the fitting options for women who prefer the technology of a hybrid in place of an iron. Softer crown turbulators help capture the ball at address and aid in alignment. Available in 4, 5, 6 and 7 hybrids.

Adjustable putters with feel and forgiveness

Enhanced feel and forgiveness and a new adjustable-length shaft improve performance and fitting opportunities in the three new G Le2 putters (Anser, Shea and Echo). A dual-durometer face insert — engineered with TR face technology — provides a soft front layer for precision and improved impact feel and a firmer second layer for control to improve consistency on putts of every distance. The easy-to-use adjustable shaft allows self-fitting for length between 31″ and 35″. A new, softer PP59 midsize grip improves feel and comfort.

Lighter shafts, softer grips

PING’s proprietary ULT240 Lite and Ultra Lite premium graphite shafts are standard throughout the G Le2 family and help bring down overall club weight while helping generate more clubhead speed and higher launch. The super-soft Golf Pride Tour Velvet Garnet 360 grip is available in three sizes (Blue -1/16″, Red -1/32″, Aqua -1/64″).

The PING G Le2 family of products are available now.