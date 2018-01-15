PING Vault 2.0 Putters Provide Custom Weighting System Upgrade

As a company founded on a base of putters in 1959, the anticipation for new clubs in this category from PING is a constant. That is no different in 2018 as golf consumers await the next generation of short game products from them.

The wait is over with the arrival of the PING Vault 2.0 putters, arriving at shops in early February.

The latest Vault putters are much like their predecessors in some sense, they are a 100% milled product. They sport the company’s True Roll (TR) putter grooves, but the latest upgrade is a new custom weighting system.

The new system offers sole weight options in steel (standard weight head), tungsten (15 grams heavier than standard) and aluminum (15 grams lighter than standard) to match a golfer’s feel and balance preferences.

“The PING Vault 2.0 putters are luxurious works of art that are engineered to perform,” said PING President John K. Solheim. “The craftsmanship and materials used in our milling and finishing processes ensure premium, eye-catching designs that appeal to the most discerning golfers. The ability to customize the weights provides golfers a putter uniquely built to fit their game.”

The new putters are brimming with PING technology and workmanship.

“As we advance the technologies we apply in designing and manufacturing our putters, we’re able to offer more putter-fitting options than ever,” said Solheim. “The precision with which we mill the PING Vault 2.0 putters allows us to fine-tune the specifications that best match a golfer’s stroke and feel preference. With our new weighting system, we’re able to add or reduce the overall headweight to achieve the best balance for each player which will lead to more consistency on the greens.”

The milled 303 stainless putters come in five models, each offered in a variety of finishes, including Platinum, Copper, and Stealth.

To the delight of PING fans, the new models include an update on the classic Dale Anser, as well as the very popular Ketsch mallet.

As always there are plenty of fitting options to suit the preferences and needs of each golfer.

PING Vault 2.0 Putter Options

Dale Anser (Blade)

– 350g, fully machined 303 stainless steel

– Available in Copper, Platinum or Stealth finish

– Slight Arc

– 35″ std. length, 3º std. loft, lie angle adjustable +-4º

Voss (Blade)

– 350g, fully machined 303 stainless steel

– Available in Stealth finish (Copper or Platinum available special order)

– Slight Arc

– 35″ std. length, 3º std. loft, lie angle adjustable +-4º

B60 (Blade)

– 355g, fully machined 303 stainless steel

– Available in Stealth or Copper finish (Platinum available special order)

– Slight Arc

– 35″ std. length, 3º std. loft, lie angle adjustable +-4º

ZB (Blade)

– 350g, fully machined 303 stainless steel

– Available in Platinum (Copper or Stealth available special order)

– Slight Arc

– 35″ std. length, 3º std. loft, lie angle adjustable +-4º

Piper (Mid-Mallet)

– 360g, fully machined 303 stainless steel

– Available in Stealth finish (Copper or Platinum available special order)

– Slight Arc or Straight

– 35″ std. length, 3º std. loft, lie angle adjustable +-2º

Ketsch (Mallet)

– 365g, fully machined 6061 aluminum head, stainless steel sole plate

– Available in Stealth finish (Slate finish available special order)

– Slight Arc or Straight

– 35″ std. length, 3º std. loft, lie angle adjustable +-2º

