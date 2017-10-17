Preview: Callaway Debuts X Forged Irons and Apex Musclebacks

After much speculation about their arrival after pictures of Japanese release product were floating around the Internet, Callaway Golf has formally revealed that the X Forged and Apex MB irons will be sold in North America starting later this Fall. We have yet to test these irons but have gleaned some information about the products from the company and a key staff member.

X Forged

The X Forged irons should appeal to slightly wider audience range. While they are a one-piece forging, they offer a longer blade and cavity back to enhance their stability and forgiveness.

Luke Williams, Senior Director of Product and Brand Management shares, “its overall size is a little bit larger so it’s not quite as intimidating as the muscleback (Apex MB). This would be an iron for players that like the feel and performance they get from a single-piece forging. It’s actually quite easy to use for this type of iron.”

Notable features include a centre of gravity progression from lower to higher in the long to short irons for easier trajectory control, a smooth look at address, and “20V” grooves that the company claims will help with fliers from the rough.

Apex MB

Traditionalists and precise ball strikers will appreciate the look and performance of the new Apex MB.

“These are products that are really deigned for the best players in the world,” says Williams. “These set of irons we designed with a lot of feedback from tour. We took a lot of feedback on the irons that players have played in the past, have liked in the past.”

The feedback has provided input on areas of the clubhead including the shape of the sole, the blade length, and the centre of gravity location.

“These are all things we are trying to dial in to get the ball flight, the feel, the overall performance, that they’re looking for,” explains Williams.

The classically shaped iron is highlighted by a thin top line, a sleek chrome finish; all in a package that is the smallest iron head the company has to offer.

The forging was completed using a 1025 carbon steel for a soft feel and, like the X Forged iron, they also feature 20V grooves to improve spin control in less than perfect lies.

Both irons will be available on November 3rd, 2017.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.