Preview: Sun Mountain Rolls Out New Speed Cart GX

Push cart fans looking for a new set of wheels will be pleased to see that Sun Mountain has come to market with a new option. The Montana-based company has rolled out an upgraded version of their Speed Cart GX model.

Upgrades in the revised model include a redesigned handle allowing for a larger mesh headcover tray; new, standard mesh basket; improved upper and lower bag brackets that easily adjust to hold a variety of golf bag shapes and sizes; and a built-in bracket to hold the accessory Speed Cart seat.

Previous years’ improvements that carried over for the Speed Cart GX include bungee straps to more securely hold the golf bag, a mobile phone slot in the storage tray, and an easily adjustable tracking system to keep the cart rolling straight. Additional standard offerings on the Speed Cart GX include an umbrella holder, scorecard holder, and padded storage tray. The ever-growing collection of optional, add-on accessories includes coolers, oversized cupholders, range finder holders, cigar holders, seats, and more, to go along with cart covers and wheel covers.

Speed Cart GX is available now from authorized retailers.