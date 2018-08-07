Product Spotlight: Tommy Armour

Another chapter is underway for one of the golf equipment businesses most iconic brands. Tommy Armour has had a storied past in the game, peaking in the 1990’s with some of the best-selling irons of all-time. The Tommy Armour 845 irons were snapped up by more than 600,000 golfers. Since then the brand had faltered but under a new owner and distribution system, it is being reborn in a manner more in line with the quality that it once represented.

DICK’s Sporting Goods, one of the largest sporting goods retailers in the world, now counts the brand among its portfolio, and they have partnered with a subsidiary of the BMW Group, Designworks, to create a stunning new line of products. It includes drivers, fairway woods, hybrids irons, wedges, and putters, and Ottawa-based GolfWorks Canada will handle the operation of the brand in Canada.

Brendan Smith of GolfWorks Canada could not be more pleased about what the product offers for consumers.

“The product is built and designed to be as good or better than similar products from other top brands on the market but in some cases, for half the price or better,” shared Smith. “This new product takes the company back to its roots as we look to make Tommy Armour a big name in the industry once again. At the same time, we believe there is a hole in the industry at the price point that it is being offered at.”

Smith says another thing that will please people beyond the wide range of products and the options within them is the fact they will be offering fitting options, including a variety of shafts. “You can get something that is completely customized to you but at a much better price.”

The plan for the new line also goes well beyond the channel of GolfWorks Canada themselves. Green grass programs are being designed so pro shops will be able to carry the product, making it more accessible to a wider range of golfers throughout the country. That will also include fitting carts, which are in development.

Smith reveals that they already have some on-course accounts ready to carry the line and that they are excited about it. “They love the look of the product, and when they hear the price and what they can offer it to their customers for, they are even more interested.”

As has been outlined, the new products are about more than stamping a recognizable name on any old product. You need look no further than the TA1 driver to see that. It sports a titanium head and face using Cup Face technology as well as a carbon fibre crown and an adjustable loft sleeve. A myriad of loft, shaft, and flex options (for both men, women, and seniors) complete the picture, all at a price much less than comparable products from other known brands. Also consider there are wedges under $100 and putters just north of that, and the new Tommy Armour product looks very attractive.

“We set out to honour the history of the Tommy Armour brand and build a product that golfers at any level would want to use,” says Scott Hudler, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, DICK’S Sporting Goods. “From the early feedback we’ve received, these clubs are ones that you’re just going to have to try to really experience the difference they deliver in both distance and feel. We think this brand will be a game-changer for any player looking to improve their game.”