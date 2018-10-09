Product Watch: Bag Boy Freestyle Travel Cover

The Bag Boy Company has announced their latest travel cover design for 2019 – the patented Freestyle Six-Wheel Travel Cover. “We listened to consumers who tell us they want an easier way to travel with their clubs that’s also easier to store when not in use,” said Pat Gallagher, Bag Boy Product Manager.

“The latest luggage trend is the upright swivel case with four rotating wheels. We took that design and improved it by adding two additional wheels, giving you the ability to push or pull 360 degrees upright or tilt and pull traditionally”, said Gallagher. The swivel wheels make walking through any airport a breeze, providing complete mobility.

The new Freestyle offers ample storage in the main compartment (full-size cart bag and clubs) with additional padded support for maximum club protection. Features include a large external pocket and four convenient handles for lifting out of a car trunk or off a baggage carousel. When not in use, the Freestyle can be easily folded down to a fraction of the original size for compact storage and placed inside an included storage bag.

“We are very excited to release the innovative Freestyle. From its mobility, durability and compact storage, it will protect a golfer’s biggest investment, their golf clubs, while traveling,” said Gallagher. Available in three colorways: Black/Charcoal, Black/Red and Navy/Charcoal.