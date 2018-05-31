Product Watch: Callaway Rogue Pro Black Irons

If you like the latest Callaway Rogue Pro Irons but want your set to stand out from the crowd, you’re in luck. In early June the company will make the all new Rogue Pro Black Irons available.

This special edition features a limited edition True Temper XP 105 shaft, a Lamkin Z5 grip and a black medallion.

Available in both a 4-AW or 5-PW configuration, they have all the features of the standard Rogue Pro irons including Cup Face Technology and Variable Face Thickness with feel enhanced by urethane microspheres.

Look for them to be on sale June 8th.

