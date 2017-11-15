Product Watch: COBRA Intros KING F8 and F8+ Drivers

COBRA Golf has released details on their latest drivers, the KING F8 and KING F8+ drivers. Their distinctive design is marked by the fact it has a fully CNC machined forged driver face. Adding into the mix is what the company calls “3600 Aero Technology” and the popular COBRA CONNECT™ Powered by Arccos, that continues from the F7 family of drivers.

“At COBRA Golf our engineers continue to push the envelope when it comes to innovation and delivering the best in game-changing golf equipment for golfers of all levels,” said Tom Olsavsky, VP of Research & Development, COBRA Golf. “With the addition of the first CNC Milled titanium driver face for unrivaled precision, weight savings and performance gains, combined with advanced analytics from COBRA CONNECT Powered by Arccos, we believe the F8 and F8+ drivers are truly a step into the future of the game.”

COBRA’s first fully machined driver face utilizes a unique multi-directional CNC milling pattern that delivers the highest level of precision for superior performance. Compared to traditional hand polished drivers, CNC precision milling allowed COBRA engineers to achieve precise face thickness and tighter tolerances resulting in improved bulge-and-roll curvatures with a face that is 3% thinner and 10% lighter for maximum ball speed across the face with distance and accuracy.

The KING F8 and F8+ drivers (along with COBRA’s F8 family of products including fairways, hybrids & irons deliver the first connected set of golf clubs), boast COBRA CONNECT™ Powered by Arccos, the award winning connected golf system that helps players of all skill levels make smarter, data-driven decisions. Electronically embedded sensors in the grip automatically record the distance and accuracy of every shot so golfers can track their improvements round-to-round. Using the COBRA CONNECT/ Arccos 360 mobile app, users simply pair their club to receive detailed performance data and access rangefinder GPS distances for more than 40,000 courses worldwide.

The KING F8 and F8+ drivers are designed to provide golfers of varying playing abilities a choice between oversized performance with maximum forgiveness or traditional shaping with maximum workability, precision and penetrating ball flights.

The KING F8 driver features an oversized address profile that increases MOI and provides more distance, forgiveness and speed on off-center hits. An adjustable weight system offers two Center of Gravity (CG) settings: one in the back for a higher, towering ball flight and one in the heel to provide additional draw bias.

COBRA’s 360o Aero TechnologyTM incorporates an innovative system of aerodynamic trips strategically positioned around the perimeter of the face to improve drag reduction through the downswing for increased clubhead speed. COBRA engineers utilized a polymer material on the trips placed on the crown for better CG positioning and higher MOI. An ultralight, 5-ply Carbon Fiber crown saves discretionary weight to move the CG lower and deeper for higher trajectories and increased forgiveness. A lightweight 8-1-1- Titanium Body and Forged Face spares weight while the brands’ patented E9TM Technology, a variable thickness face designed with elliptical pattern Sweet Zone™, creates more hot spots farther away from the center of the face for more distance on heel and toe shots.

MyFly8® with Smart Pad® technology affords golfers the choice of 8 loft settings (9.0o, 9.5 o, 9.5D o, 10.5 o, 10.5D o, 11.5 o, 11.5D o and 12 o) to fine tune launch conditions and maximize distance while Smart Pad® maintains a square clubhead at address.

The KING F8 Driver will be available in two colorways, a Nardo Grey or Black. The driver will come stock with a Lamkin REL 360 (Tour Taper; COBRA CONNECT) grip in nardo or black (to match the clubhead color) and a choice of three stock shafts: MRC Tensei CK Blue 50g (lite & regular flex); Aldila NV 2KXV Blue 60 (regular or stiff) or an Aldila NV 2KXV Green 65 (stiff flex). *Additional shafts and flex variations available in custom.

Designed with a more traditional clubhead shape and a lower loft range (8.0o, 8.5 o, 8.5D o, 9.0o, 9.5D o, 10.0 o, 10.5D o and 11 o), the F8+ Driver (MAP $399) utilizes the same key technologies as the F8 driver – including a CNC Precision Milled E9TM face, 360° Aero Technology, a Carbon Fiber Crown and MyFly8 Technology. Featuring lower trajectories compared to the F8 driver, the F8+ driver is equipped with two CG settings, one in the front, for a lower, penetrating ball flight, and one in the back for a higher, towering ball flight with slightly more spin.

The plus version comes stock with a Lamkin Crossline 360 (COBRA CONNECT) grip in nardo or black with three premium aftermarket shaft options: Aldila NV 2KXV Blue 60 (stiff and reg flex), Aldila NV 2KXV Green 65 (stiff and x-stiff) and Project X HZRDUS Yellow 75 (stiff, x-stiff) in RH and LH. The F8+ is also available in Nardo Grey and Black.

Ladies F8 Driver utilizes all the innovative technologies present in the men’s F8 drivers including: CNC Milled Face, 360o Aero technology, COBRA CONNECT, two adjustable CG positions in the back and heel, Carbon Fiber Crown and MyFly8 with Smart Pad (Loft range, created for ladies swing speed to maximize launch and distance: 11°, 11.5°, 11.5°D, 12.5°, 12.5° D, 13.5°, 13.5° D and 14°). An oversized profile at address will increase MOI providing ladies with much needed distance, forgiveness and speed on off-center hits. The driver, which is available in Black/Lexi Blue and Silver/Raspberry, comes equipped with a COBRA Aldila NV 2KXV 50 shaft (RH/LH) and a grey or black Lamkin REL 360 CONNECT grip.