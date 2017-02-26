Product Watch: Cobra KING F7 Driver

In a landscape where most drivers are the maximum allowable size at 460cc, have adjustable hosels, and are rising in price, every company is looking for an edge.

COBRA-PUMA Golf thinks they have found that by integrating the smart technology of Arccos Golf right into the shaft of their new KING F7 Driver.

To find out more details, we caught up with golf industry veteran Tom Olsavsky at the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando. During the show’s Demo Day, the Vice-President of Research and Development for COBRA-PUMA chatted with us about the innovations and inclusions in the new KING F7 Driver, expected to be the staple of the company’s product line for 2017.