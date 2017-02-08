Product Watch: FootJoy Pro SL Golf Shoes

As we wandered around the PGA Merchandise Show this past January, there were plenty of golf shoes that garnered our attention. We had a list of those we NEEDED to check out, and one of those was the new FootJOY Pro SL.

Already being worn on tour by more than 50 players, we stopped into the FootJoy booth to visit with Mike Foley, Director Footwear Project Management. He gave us the the details on what makes the Pro SL stand out, and why it has become popular with tour players. And just maybe, while the general consumer will like it as well.