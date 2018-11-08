Product Watch: FootJoy Rolls Out Second Edition of Pro/SL Shoes

Pssstt…I’ll share with you now that there are plenty of attractive products in the 2019 FootJoy golf shoe lineup. We can’t share info just yet on all that but one new model is available now and should garner plenty of attention based on the response to the first generation of the line.

Launched two season ago, the FootJoy Pro/SL has become one of the brands’ biggest sellers as well as a prime choice among professional golfers. The company says that, to date, some 130 professional victories have been claimed by players while wearing the model.

To build on the success an updated version (two styles) landed at retail on November 1st in Canada with three more styles set to be released in February.

Not only is the Pro/SL simple in design and stylish, many players are choosing them as a spikeless option that offers exceptional comfort.

“Of all the shoes I’ve worn throughout my career, these are by far the most comfortable,” said Ian Poulter. “I get great grip in wet and dry conditions, plus with the BOA® system, I can dial in the fit and comfort to get exactly what I want.”

Featuring soft, waterproof leather uppers, the Pro/SL is enhanced by a three-layer midsole/outsole with materials and a design that focus on the triple play of comfort, stability, and traction.

“Our players can choose from any shoe in our line, so the fact that so many continue to choose Pro/SL, on Tours all over the world and in all possible conditions, really validates the product’s performance and our extensive design and development process,” shares Richard Fryer, Director of Product Management, FJ Footwear.

Among the Tour players who have adopted the Pro/SL as their shoe of choice are Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter, Kevin Na, Charley Hoffman, Peter Uihlein, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith and Andrew “Beef” Johnston.

Currently available are grey/white and black/black laced models. Coming in February, 2019 are white/navy/red laced, white/silver laced, and a black/silver BOA model.

Pricing is expected to be $219.99 for laced models and $259.99 for those with the BOA dial/quick release system.