Product Watch: Golf…Gum? It’s Real And Available

Yes, you read it right. Gum targeted at golfers.

Sure you can chew just about any gum on the golf course and call it “Golf Gum” but the Apollo Gum Company of Denver, Colorado is branding a product specifically for those who flock to the links.

The company claims their “Golf Gum” provides golfers with a boost of healthy energy through inclusion of B Vitamins and 80 milligrams of natural caffeine.

“There’s an evolving consumer demand for cleaner supplements,” says Troy Widgery, CEO and founder of Apollo Gum Company. “We’re creating the future of energy. Golf Gum’s liquid core delivery system rapidly releases the full benefits of specially-sourced natural caffeine and B-vitamins. Although the taste lasts for hours, you don’t have to chew it for more than a few minutes to experience the results of a pure, compact formula that provides smooth energy. Golf Gum also contains an effective dose of Xylitol, a natural sweetener that has been proven to reduce the risk of cavities and strengthen tooth enamel.”

Energy boosting gum is not new for the company. In 2015 they debuted Apollo Energy Gum, and Widgery was also the force behind the Go Fast Energy Drink.

“Whether you’re a weekend warrior or a practicing professional, every golfer wants to do their best,” claims Widgery. “Golf Gum delivers the focus, attentiveness, and competitive edge you need to lower your handicap.”

The gum is being sold online through the company’s website and they say it will be available at retailers and pro shops in Colorado first, leading to a U.S. nationwide expansion in the first part of 2018.

No plans have been announced for any separate Canadian distribution.