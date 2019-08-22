Product Watch: Golf Pride Pro Only Putter Grips

In an era when the size of putter grips seem to only getting larger there is still a healthy market for smaller style ones. In fact, they seem to be making a comeback in some ways for amateurs (they remain popular on tour) and to address that Golf Pride has re-issued new versions of their famous Pro Only grips.

This is the styling preferred by a certain 81-time PGA TOUR winner who picked up his 15th major victory this season.

The new series features three distinctive shapes so golfers can fine tune their fit and feel.

The shape differences are subtle so each has a colour coordinated star on the end cap for easier identification.

The three new models:

PRO ONLY Red Star

· Modernized horseshoe shape with an arched paddle front for thumb placement.

· Utilizes a slight pistol kick in the back for hand heel pad placement.

· 72 cc size and 74.5g weight.

PRO ONLY Blue Star

· Angled profile with a wide, flat paddle front for thumb placement.

· Utilizes an angled back shape for comfortable finger positioning.

· 81 cc size and 82g weight.

PRO ONLY Green Star

· Oval shape with an arched paddle front for thumb placement.

· Slight upper hand flared back for optimum finger comfort and hand positioning.

· 88 cc size and 86.5g weight.

“Many people find it surprising that 70% of the Top 30 putters on Tour prefer a smaller size putter grip. They prefer it because it allows them to gain greater feel, feedback and control. The PRO ONLY models deliver those Tour-preferred shapes with three uniquely optimized performance options.” said Bruce Miller, product manager, Golf Pride. “The new PRO ONLY putter-grip series enhances those marksman preferences with our new age materials, providing preferred shapes that have been trusted to win countless major championships.”

Available in three different models, the PRO ONLY putter grip series will be available at retail September 1st.