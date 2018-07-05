Product Watch: Limited Edition TaylorMade P790 Black Irons

The TaylorMade P790 irons have been a success for the company, both at the consumer and professional levels.

Now the company is rolling out a new look version of the clubs in a limited quantity.

Tomo Bystedt, the man responsible for their design as the Senior Director of Production Creation for TaylorMade. says the new variation simply reflects part of the thought process during their creation.

“P790 Black delivers forged feel with breakthrough distance and forgiveness in a sleek, all-black finish. The new appearance brings out the soul of what P790 truly represents by creating look and feel that inspires an aggressive mindset, enabling the boldest of players to attack the course with confidence.”

The irons feature all the same technologies of the standard version, with a hollow cavity design enhanced by SpeedFoam and a sleek look with enhanced ball speeds across the face, but they bring a new styling to the table. That means a “Dark” look provided by a high-gloss black PVD finish on the heads with the set completed by including all-black True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 shafts.

Available in 3-PW, you’ll need to act soon if you want to add these beauties to your bag. Within a limited number of sets produced they are sure to disappear very quickly.