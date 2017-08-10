Product Watch – New Balance Minimus Tour

When New Balance got into the golf shoe game just a few years ago the Minimus was one of their first introductions. The lightweight shoe has continued to be a top seller for the company. Now they are taking the line to a new level with a Minimus model that includes cleats for the very first time.

Available late this summer, the Minimus Tour is intended for the golfer looking for a high performance model with more secure traction and additional support to meet the rigours of an athletic golf swing.

It sports a waterproof upper that embeds FantonFit® technology for ultralight support and fit.

The midsole features a “REVLite” midsole with extensive cushioning, leading to a high durability rubber outsole with extra reinforcement in high-wear areas.

Completing the picture is a low-profile Slim-Lok® Zarma Tour2 cleat system.

Coming in at 332 grams, the Minimus Tour will be available in three colour-ways – Dark Grey/Green, White/Black, and Black.

As with many New Balance shoe products there is a wide range of sizing, including D, and 2E widths.

The two-year waterproof warranty-backed model will show up at retail on September 15, 2017.