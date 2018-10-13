Product Watch: New Balance Striker Shoes

The New Balance golf footwear line continues to grow.

The latest model from the Boston-based shoemaker is the Striker, a lightweight, athletic-style shoe with the extra traction of cleats. Like all products from the company they say their prime focus is comfort right out of the box.

To help facilitate that goal the Striker features a last the company calls the “PW-1” which features a wider forefoot, a shallow toe box depth and a lower instep height. The company claims this allows a better feel of the ground for the golfer throughout the swing and as they walk between shots.

Additional highlights of the model is a waterproof leather upper with a structure throughout the that gives extra skeletal support.

Backing the upper is very light and highly cushioned midsole that, while soft, it both durable and stable.

Although lightweight, the Striker is not targeted as a lifestyle product, but has performance attributes throughout the sole to provide enhanced traction for the golfer seeking stability in all phases of their swing. The TPU outsole has flex grooves for a more natural movement embedded with seven low-profile Champ Slim-Lok® Zarma Tour cleats.

There will be three colour-ways offered:White/Grey, Grey/Blue, Black/Red (pictured). As with all New Balance shoes there is a vast number of size options including 8-12, 13, 14, 15, 16 with widths D, 2E, and 4E.

The New Balance Striker, backed by a 2-year waterproof warranty, will be available in Canada in early 2019.

They are expected to sell in Canada for around $179.95.