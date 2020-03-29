Product Watch: Notables From Flightscope, PING, and Tommy Armour

Flightscope Mevo+

Flightscope took a big dip into the consumer product market with their original Mevo launch monitor but it left some golfers looking for more.

They may have hit the sweet spot with the Mevo+ that offers up more measurements (16) and embeds the software to make it usable as a personal golf simulator.

While it lacks the features some golf professionals may be looking for in a launch monitor (but often only available in units 10x the price), the inclusion of five simulated courses, seventeen ranges, as well as other games makes it a very attractive option for pros and consumers alike.

www.flightscopemevo.com

PING Hoofer Lite

It’s tough to argue with the quality of PING golf bags and we expect you will see a re-gained market share for the brand in this product segment based on their 2020 line-up.

This comes on the back of designs like the PING Hoofer Lite which sports a well-organized four-way top and seven roomy pockets to handle all your needs.

Highly notable is the new strap connector that makes slipping the bag on to your shoulders and taking it off a smooth operation.

A ton of colours are available and the model has a nice blend of overall weight versus storage space.

www.ping.com

Tommy Armour 845 Irons

The famed 845 iron franchise is back under the umbrella of Dick’s Sporting Goods, with GolfWorks Canada providing the distribution level in Canada.

Golfers can expect three distinct models of irons to meet the needs of different players, from the more precise ball striker to the emerging novice.

The forged model might the most intriguing with a hollow core design for faster ball speeds with the addition of tungsten weighting to help raise the resistance to twisting.

www.golfworks.ca