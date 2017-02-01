Product Watch Podcast – Marty Jertson on PING 2017

On the latest edition of the Product Watch Podcast, we catch up with Marty Jertson, Senior design Engineer at PING Golf.

Jertson provides a multi-faceted insight on the company’s new products, speaks to PING product engineering and where it is headed, and shares about how the company marries their relationship with top swing and biomechanics consultants to keep their products moving forward.

I spoke to Jertson on a windy Demo Day at the Orange County National Golf Club during the 2017 PGA Merchandise Show.

If you are interested in PING Golf Clubs, or just golf equipment design, I think you’ll find it insightful.

Enjoy…

Marty Jertson, Senior Design Engineer, PING Golf (PING Products 2017)