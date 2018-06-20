Product Watch – Skechers Go Golf Elite V.3 Approach

Skechers have been busting into the golf market and the Elite V.3 Approach LT-RF is just another example of a product that is well-priced, super comfortable, and provides high-value.

This spikeless model checks in around $150 Canadian and is the choice of PGA TOUR Champions player Bill Andrade. They are roomy in toe and forefoot and very lightweight.

They feature a smooth leather upper that uses a H2G0 shield for waterproof protection.

A key to their design is a low drop to keep your foot low to the ground for extra comfort.

Those seeking stability will also enjoy the heel lock feature that helps secure the foot through all aspects of play, from walking to swinging.

www.skechers.com