Product Watch: SkyCaddie SX400

Last year Golf GPS maker SkyCaddie released their SX500 on their 20th anniversary. It was an advanced and popular addition to their line-up but, for some, it was a little on the large size. In response the company has released the SX400, a model with the same powerful features as the SX500 but in a smaller, 4-inch screen.

“Now, we have harnessed all the advanced stroke-saving features of the SX500 and designed the SX400 for golfers wanting a more compact version of this popular device,” says Jacqui Surman, SkyGolf Senior VP and COO. “The graphics and interface of the SX500 and SX400 are incredibly appealing and really give you every bit of information tour pros get from their caddies to play your best golf. With the launch of the SX500 and now the more compact SX400, we believe the SX Series is the best-priced, easiest to use, and most feature-packed GPS rangefinders on the market today.”

Key elements make the SX400 more than a distance-measuring device.

Like the SX500, the SX400 includes the new Dynamic HoleVue with IntelliPath Technology that provides the distance to target as well as every other relevant attributes of the course, along and beyond your target line. That differs from a laser where you would have to individually measure to each hazard between you and your target.

SkyCaddie SX400

It features a touch-screen that is easily readable in bright sunlight. That is complemented by a number of automatic features: auto-course selection, auto-hole advance and auto-zoom.

With the more compact size, the SX400 fits easily inside the cup-holder of a golf cart. It also sports a water-resistant body and has a battery life over more than 20 hours. That should keep you measuring for three full rounds, or more.

There is a lot to like about the SX400, we’d suggest you check out their website for a full least of features.

Pricing comes in around (USD) $299.