Product Watch – swingOil

I can’t say we had a long enough test to see definitive performance enhancements but the swingOil product is intriguing.

Billed as a supplement to support focus and flexibility, it leans on several key ingredients in its three-ounce packaged serving. Among them is glucosamine that is supposed to aid the function and flexibility of your joints, key in the golf movement.

Available in three flavours (orange, lemon-line, strawberry-banana), the response from our testers was generally positive although one did feel there was a bitterness in the product taste. Used by Jason Day, among other pro golfers, it’s an interesting product and we look forward to more testing to determine long term benefits.

It currently must be ordered from the United States with plans for full Canadian sales in the future.

www.swingoil.com