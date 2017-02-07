Product Watch (Video) – adidas Golf Powerband BOA Boost

It is the start of February and already a new shoe model from adidas Golf has been worn for two professional wins. The adidas Powerband Boost was on the feet of Sergio Garcia this past weekend as he claimed the trophy at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

It’s quite a start for the 2017 season.

It comes on the heels of a strong PGA Merchandise Show for adidas Golf where their apparel and footwear laden booth seemed to be buzzing all week long in Orlando.

It was there that we caught up with Masun Denison, Global Footwear Director for the company, where he took us through the 2017 line-up. In the first of several adidas Golf product rundowns we will share in the coming days, he takes us through the Powerband BOA Boost and its key features.