Product Watch: Wilson Dives Deep Into Distance With D7 Irons

For those hardcore golf equipment fans who may have spotted photos of the fine, gleaming Wilson staff blade prototypes on social media the last couple weeks, they are NOT the new Wilson D7 irons recently revealed by the company.

No, the D7 model lands more where ambition meets reality. The slim forged blade made for Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland may be just right for the best players in the world, and some very ardent amateurs, but that’s not what most of the golf market is in need of. They want extra distance in their irons shots, especially for those not struck perfectly, and that is where the D7 iron comes in.

Wilson has long been an innovator when it comes to structural flexibility in iron heads (do a web search for the Wilson Reflex line of irons from the 1970’s) and they carry on that tradition in the new D7 models. The line features progressive “power holes” and thinner faces in the long irons to boost ball speed where you want it.

In doing so the company says they blended in some of the aesthetics of their “players” products for greater visual appeal.

Wilson is calling the use of the Power Holes “RE-AKT” and it includes three rows of open areas in the 4-7 irons for a little extra structural boost to the speed of the golf ball off the club face. The number is reduced in the shorter irons, purporting to create a denser feel and the likelihood of less hotspots for better distance control.

“The D7 line is our latest installment of game improvement irons that will give golfers increased distances on the longer irons and precision with the shorter clubs,” asserts Jon Pergande, Manager, of Wilson Golf Club Innovation. “Our RE-AKT technology and ultra-thin, responsive club face increases ball speeds to help produce maximum distances, while the shorter clubs give golfers a greater feel and more distance control.”

While many golfers are looking for a little help with their golf performance, some aspects of game improvements clubs do not meet their eyes. As such the Wilson team sasy they have tackled some of those issues in the D7 irons – giving the design straighter lines and a cleaner topline for more visual appeal.

Both graphite and steel shafts will be available. The stock graphite shaft is the UST Recoil (65 grams) in A, R, and S flexes while those who prefer steel will have the KBS TOUR 80 shafts in R and S as an option.

Pre-sale of the Wilson D7 irons begins on January 10th with full retail distribution beginning January 17th.

We hope to test these irons in the near future (likely at the PGA Merchandise Show in January) and provide some independent feedback.

