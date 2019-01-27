Product Watch: Wilson Reveals Staff Model Irons

(Orlando, Florida) – If you ask any golf aficionado about iconic golf clubs through the ages, the Wilson Staff irons are sure to come up.

The latest version of the storied blades was officially unveiled this week here at the PGA Merchandise Show, to much interest after recent play of prototype versions on professional tours.

The company says they worked closely with PGA TOUR winner Brendan Steele on the design, a project two years in the making. Steele has previously used Wilson’s FG Tour 100 irons, but was looking for more performance benefits with this latest project. The two-time tour winner is contracted to play club’s from Wilson through 2021, so it was in his best interest to help them create a product he was willing to use.

“To be able to genuinely provide my insight on the next generation on FG Tour 100 irons was an experience I’ll never forget,” said Steele. “By design, we crafted the new Staff Model irons to have a similar look as the FG Tour 100, which was critical as I continue to evaluate changes to my equipment.”

“Through precise performance and visually pleasing aesthetics, the Staff Model irons combine the look and feel demanded by today’s players,” said Jon Pergande, Global Innovation Manager at Wilson Golf. “Brendan’s influence on these irons was impactful and with the phenomenal expertise of the Wilson LABS team, we knew these irons were going to be an extremely polished product.”

In the new Staff Model you will a shape like the previously mentioned FG Tour 100, with the Fluid Feel Hosel construction. That features moves weight out of the heel and softens the club’s impact feel. The forged 8620 carbon steel head sports a milled diamond pattern on the face to frame the scores lines and make alignment easier.

Wilson staff player Gary Woodland is also playing the new Wilson Staff Model irons on tour.

Consumers can now join him as they are now available at retail and allow the modern golfer to reach back and play a classic, once again.

– Scott MacLeod, Associate Publisher, Flagstick.com

