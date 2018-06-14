PUMA Celebrates Anniversary With Suede G Model Shoes & Throwback Collection

It’s been half a century since PUMA introduced their iconic suede shoes.

To celebrate the milestone, the golf side of their business will roll out a Throwback Collection, with a Suede G golf shoe as the apex item.

First introduced in 1968, the PUMA suede shoe kicked off a generation of “street-style” products, a trend that continues to resonate today. That includes on the golf course where product styles are seeing a greater influence from off-course fashion culture.

The PUMA Throwback Collection (for both men and women) is headlined by the Suede G shoe and will carry through into a bevy of other products, including a polo, Corduroy bottoms, a “P” cap, and a T7 Track Jacket.

“The Suede has been a street legend since day one. It’s clean, classic, comfortable, and now we’re excited to bring the same iconic look to the golf course,” said Grant Knudson, Head of Footwear & Accessories, PUMA Golf. “The Suede G will celebrate the retro design of the original version, but incorporate traction and function that’s vital to a spikeless golf shoe. We’re excited to join PUMA in this milestone celebration, and provide golfers with the same epic style that revolutionized the sneaker world 50 years ago.”

The Suede G shoes mirrors the look of the original PUMA Suede shoes with the inclusion of features that make it better suited to golf: a waterproof upper and a hidden traction outsole. The recessed nature of the outsole lugs steatches the illusion that the Suede G is simply a street sneaker while providing much-needed traction.

The golf version, which will come in a special edition Suede 50th Anniversary shoe box, is available now in Quiet Shade and Black for men, and a Quarry and Majesty (purple) colorway for women.

