Product Watch: PUMA GOLF Refreshes IGNITE Platform Products

As a company, the PUMA brand continues to rise, and their acceptance in golf also continues. On the backs of brand ambassadors of like Lexi Thompson, Rickie Fowler, and Bryson Dechambeau, they are drawing an increasing amount of attention. Equally so is the number of looks the PUMA GOLF products are receiving from avid and every day players.

Their IGNITE platform has worked them into the spikeless shoe market, a burgeoning one, and the company is ready to dive deeper with the NXT Collection. On top of modern, attractive looks, they are embedding multiple variations of lacing to help the golfer achieve the fit and feel they are searching for in an athletic golf shoe.

The new models offer a trio of options to lock in your foot, from PUMA’s proprietary DISC technology, to traditional lacing, to a very funky and effective SOLELACE design that stretches the limits of what laces can provide in stability.

On top of that each shoe embeds a little bit of functional art in the form of the hexagonal plugs used across the sole to provide traction, more than 100 of them.

The upper utilizes a flat-knit waterproof mesh with TPU reinforcement in two makeups for unique purposes. One provides a frame to support critical areas of the shoe while another variation of TPU, a film, is used to help keep dirt and debris off the upper.

“The popularity of our IGNITE SPIKELESS footwear surpassed our early expectations, as golfers of all ages and skill levels have recognized the comfort and convenience benefits PUMA’s spikeless performance footwear can provide,” said Andrew Lawson, Product Line Manager, PUMA Golf. “As well-received as our current offerings of spikeless footwear have been, we’ve taken our game to a new level with the NXT collection that blends incredibly stylish silhouettes, rooted in PUMA’s performance heritage, with three distinct closure options, to ensure the perfect fit and feel for every golfer.”

Each of the four models being offers in the IGNITE NXT Family is backed by a one-year waterproof warranty. They will debut in January.

The models with expected Canadian pricing:

IGNITE NXT SOLELACE (MSRP: $159.99)

The new IGNITE NXT SOLELACE combines the comfort of IGNITE foam, with the superior traction and stability of NXT technology and the brand’s most innovative closure system to date, SOLELACE. SOLELACE is a super strong and lightweight TPU units attached directly to the midsole allow the laces of the shoes to completely envelop a golfer’s foot, offering 360-degree support. In addition, the design allows the laces of the shoes to pull the midsole and outsole of the shoe via the SOLELACE units, rather than the laces simply tightening the upper around the foot like in a traditional shoe, which helps provide the ultimate ground feel. While the PERFORMANCE MESH upper combined with PWRFRAME give you a secure locked in fit. Available in four stylish colorways – Burnt Olive/Aged Silver/Black, Black/Team Gold, Gray Violet/Team Gold/Quiet Shade and Peacoat/Team Gold.

IGNITE NXT (MSRP: $169.99)

Like the SOLELACE version, the IGNITE NXT utilizes the same blend of Performance Mesh + TPU, IGNITE Foam and ORGANICALLY-ALTERED TRACTION technologies to deliver multi-surface comfort and enhanced spikeless performance golfers will love. However, in this model, the mesh upper with PWRFRAME reinforcement combines with PUMA’s new PWRCAGE technology that offers a super strong lightweight TPU saddle that is decoupled from the upper to provide excellent support and stability throughout the swing, in a traditional lace enclosure style with a modern twist. Available in four on-trend color combos – Quiet Shade/Team Gold/Black, Black/Silver/White, High Rise/Team Gold/White and Peacoat/Team Gold/White.

IGNITE NXT DISC (MSRP $169.99)

Like the traditional lace version, the IGNITE NXT DISC utilizes the same blend of PWRFRAME, IGNITE Foam and ORGANICALLY-ALTERED TRACTION technologies combined with the innovative new PRWCAGE for added support and stability throughout the swing. In addition, PUMA’s proprietary DISC tightening system delivers ultimate convenience with a micro-adjusting dial system that quickly and easily secures golfers’ feet for a locked-in, consistent and custom fit. Available in the same stylish colorways as the LACE version – Quiet Shade/Team Gold/Black, Black/Silver/White, High Rise/Team Gold/White and Peacoat/Team Gold/White.

IGNITE NXT PRO (MSRP $179.99)

The IGNITE NXT PRO offers an alternative to the Performance Mesh + TPU construction of the other three shoes in the IGNITE NXT family, while still providing next gen comfort, stability and traction. IGNITE NXT PRO utilizes a microfiber upper with PWRFRAME reinforcement, and decoupled PWRCAGE pieces to provide a secure fit for golfers desiring less flex from their footwear. Available in three sophisticated colorways – High Rise/Team Gold/White, Black/Team Gold/White and White/Silver/Gray Violet.

IGNITE NXT SOLELACE WOMEN’S ($149.99)

The ladies’ version comes equipped with the same technologies utilized in the men’s versions including the Organically-altered traction new SOLELACE closure system, performance, non-stretch waterproof and breathable mesh and IGNITE foam for extreme comfort. The ladies’ version comes in three on-trend colorways – Peacoat/Metalic Pink; Black/Metalic Pink and Quarry/Caribbean Sea.