PXG Launches Lower-Priced Iron Option – 0211

Call it the “trickle-down” effect.

When PXG, Parsons Xtreme Golf, dove into the golf club market in 2015 they did so at a price point that left many golfers aghast. The company fired back with the justification that their products were more expensive to produce than many in the current golf sphere, placing no limits on their design team.

Last year they began to release other iron models, the 0311 GEN2 irons, for example, with lower sticker shock, saying that they could finally do so as they had begun to recoup the initial heavy research and development costs they had incurred.

Whether that is the case or they are just looking to address a new segment of the consumer, the company has now revealed an even lower priced iron model, the new PXG 0211.

“When we launched PXG, we identified a segment of the market – the golfers at the very top – that had been starved for something new and truly innovative,” said PXG founder Bob Parsons. “We’ve come to recognize that there are many, many more golfers who desire top-notch performance from a brand they can trust – a brand committed to challenging the status quo and delivering excellence. These golfers have asked repeatedly for PXG to embody our latest technology in a more affordable club designed just for them. PXG 0211 Irons are our response to their requests.”

The 0211 formula is a familiar one for PXG, the irons utilize a 431 stainless steel cast body (hollow) and are matched with a super thin face with COR2 material in between. The goal is high ball speeds across the feel while delivering a pleasing sound and feel.

The stock shaft offerings are the True Temper “Elevate” and Mitsubishi’s brand new “MMT” steel/graphite shafts with many more options at an extra price.

All irons are built to custom specs for the consumer and retail at just under (USD) $200 per club.