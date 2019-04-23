PXG Launches GEN2 Putter Line

Premium club company PXG has released details of their new PXG GEN2 putters. The line puts an emphasis on each player getting the putter that best suits their stroke and preferences. This is aided by the availability of eight models, three hosel options, and two finishes.

“Putts account for roughly 40 percent of shots taken, yet only a small percentage of golfers make an effort to be properly fitted,” PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons shared. “We’re working to change that stat. With the release of our exceptional new PXG GEN2 Putters, we are committed to helping golfers dial-in their preferred putter to help shave strokes off their score.”

PXG’s new GEN2 Putter collection is 100% milled and features eight club head types – the Closer, Lucky “D,” Brandon, Mustang, Bat Attack, Mini Gunboat, Gunboat, and Operator. Each club head can be custom configured during a fitting with the hosel that best suits a golfer’s stroke.

The putter model in conjunction with the hosel chosen – whether double bend, plumber’s neck, or heel shafted – will dictate the overall assembled mass. Large sole weights made of heavier tungsten and lighter titanium also influence club head weight and bias. These weights, offered in 5g, 10g, 15g, and 20g options, are easily adjustable for optimal performance.

“When I was fitted for my PXG putter I tried various weights, hosels, lengths, and head shapes before settling on my specs,” said golf legend and PXG ambassador Gary Player. “I now play the new PXG GEN2 Brandon with a plumber’s neck. It’s been a long time since I have been this comfortable with a putter.”

The face on the new putters features a variable pyramid face pattern to change the interaction between the club and the ball to improve launch and roll conditions. The design changes concentration from the center of the face to the outer portions to help offset any ball speed loss to regulate roll out.

