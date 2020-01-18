Scotty Cameron Draws On Tour To Inspire New Special Select Putters

Scotty Cameron crafted putters hold a special place in the hearts and minds of many golfers. Much of this is due to the work of the designer in crafting putters for the best players in the world.

While these custom “garage” designs are largely out of reach, price-wise, for even the avid player, they still hope to share the tour experience and craftsmanship through a retail version. With the introduction of the new Special Select putters, they are now closer than ever to getting an authentic tour-level product.

The eight new blade and mid-mallet models lean heavily of the feel of a solid block of 303 stainless steel, milled into artistic perfection.

The key and common features of the designs are head profiles that are more refined than those previously offered at retail, with thinner and flatter top-lines, neck configurations taken to a higher level, and a sole that sets up more consistently at address for easier alignment.

Back To Pure-Milled Shapes

“I’m always inspired by the putters that result from working directly with the best players in the world,” shares Scotty Cameron about his most recent work. “With Special Select, I wanted to get back to the pure-milled shapes and faces that I’ve been crafting for tour players for over two decades now. We’ve brought those designs into the modern era with new setups, necks, faces, grips and weights. Every aspect of every putter has been redone. When it all came together, it was pretty special.”

The eight-some of models in the family includes re-worked versions of familiar Cameron shapes – the Newport, Newport 2 and Newport 2.5 blades and the Del Mar mid-mallet. New mid-mallet shapes include the Squareback 2, Fastback 1.5, Flowback 5, and Flowback 5.5.

Other notable characteristics include a glare-resistant bead blast finish and a new variation of the Scotty Cameron triple cherry dots in the back cavity.

Each putter is completed with a Pistolini Plus grip in cement grey with contrasting white letters and a more durable red Special Select headcover.

Selling at $529 (CDN), Scotty Cameron Special Select putters arrive at retail on January 24 in North America.