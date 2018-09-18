Season Stretchers – High Bounce Wedges

It’s hard to believe that are already considering the end of the golf season in the larger part of Canada. While there are a few months left to play, the environment gets a little more challenging. To get the most out of this time we often require some adaptions in equipment, clothing, and accessories.

The weather is cooler, the golf ball flies and rolls a little less, and the turf can get a little mushy. To that end we are providing a compendium of products to help you take the golf year deep into the calendar.

Once we hit the depth of winter we don’t want you to have any regrets about the rounds you COULD have played. Get them in while you can with the help of the following products:

Higher Bounce Wedges

As most of us realize, the short game is a key to scoring in golf that means we need to really pay attention to this area of our golf bag. As the turf softens and bunkers become inundated with more moisture in the Fall that means we may need to adapt our wedges. Ideally this may mean clubs with wider soles and different grinds to improve turf and sand interaction. Some options:

Callaway Sure Out

Wet, packed down sound means you may need a little extra help when it comes to bunker play. That’s what the Sure Out provides. It leans on the DNA of the original Sure Out design, one that helped thousands of golfers for many decades. With value pricing, it’s easy to add to your bag without taking too much out of your golf budget. www.callawaygolf.ca

Cleveland Smart Sole 3.0

When the game gets harder this wedge makes life easier. With 58 degrees of loft, a bulky sole that slides through just about any lie, and a large, stable head there is a lot of assistance built into the design. You’ll find it particularly useful in thick, wet rough – a foe to many golfers each Autumn. www.clevelandgolf.com

Titleist Vokey SM7 K Grind

With a wide, sweeping sole, the K grind reduces digging of the clubhead in soft lies to ensure more consistent ball contact. The use of spin milling on the face and grooves also helps whisk away the excessive moisture common in the fall to retain friction and spin control. www.titleist.ca