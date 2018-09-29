Season Stretchers – Outerwear

It’s hard to believe that are already considering the end of the golf season in the larger part of Canada. While there are a few months left to play, the environment gets a little more challenging. To get the most out of this time we often require some adaptions in equipment, clothing, and accessories.

The weather is cooler, the golf ball flies and rolls a little less, and the turf can get a little mushy. To that end we are providing a compendium of products to help you take the golf year deep into the calendar.

Once we hit the depth of winter we don’t want you to have any regrets about the rounds you COULD have played. Get them in while you can with the help of the following products:

Outerwear

With average temperatures dropping, warmer and better insulated clothing is a no-brainer to add to your Fall arsenal. Try to find clothing systems you can use in layers to best deal with fluctuating temperatures. Also, don’t be shy in investing in good quality foul-weather gear, it pays off in functionality and durability.

UA ColdGear Reactor Fleece

Style and warmth are two key elements of this imported Under Armour design. The fitted profile keeps it next to the skin without discomfort. It features fleece with a smooth exterior and soft, brushed “nodes” next to the skin for both warmth and breathability. Built in hand pockets keeps your hands warm between shots. www.underarmour.com

Galvin Green Edge Golf Jacket

The Golf Jacket is part of the new, wide-ranging EDGE golf collection that includes modern designs, with progressive styling and the tailoring to reflect modern trends. This jacket uses the proprietary Interface-1 fabric that offers a high degree of water repellent protection, wind proof protection and exceptional breathability. There is plenty of stretch and flexibility for maximum freedom of motion. www.galvingreen.com

Adidas Go-To Adapt Jacket

Reliability should be a trait you look for in an everyday golf jacket and the new Go-To-Adapt from adidas Golf offers just that. Available for both men and women it is perfect for the transition from the cool Fall morning in the sun-filled afternoon. Mid-weight, it offers enough stretch to accommodate any swing motion. www.adidas.ca