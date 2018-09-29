Season Stretchers – Value Priced Golf Balls

It’s hard to believe that are already considering the end of the golf season in the larger part of Canada. While there are a few months left to play, the environment gets a little more challenging. To get the most out of this time we often require some adaptions in equipment, clothing, and accessories.

The weather is cooler, the golf ball flies and rolls a little less, and the turf can get a little mushy. To that end we are providing a compendium of products to help you take the golf year deep into the calendar.

Once we hit the depth of winter we don’t want you to have any regrets about the rounds you COULD have played. Get them in while you can with the help of the following products:

Value Priced Golf Balls

When the leaves fall in Canada that means several things to golfers. On of the biggest in lost golf balls. As a result, we don’t always want to be using the premium products we may use during the largest part of the season, but we still don’t want to play some cheap distance ball. We’d still like to maintain some feel as the temperatures drop. The solution is mid-priced golf balls that will still feel decent off the club face.

TaylorMade Project S

For several years the Project (a) ball has been a popular ball for TaylorMade and now there is a golf ball in its price category that has an emphasis on improved feel. At the same company the company says this ball is not short on distance potential. It is highlighted by a dual core and a compression in the 60 range, some ten points less than the Project (a). On top of white also available in matte yellow and matte orange. www.taylormadegolf.ca

Callaway Golf SuperSoft

Callaway’s best value in a soft-feeling golf ball. Ample use of ionomer keeps this ball responsive, even in cool Fall temperatures. With varying colour options, visibility is also not a problem, allowing you to find them even in a pile of leaves. www.callawaygolf.ca

Titleist DT TruSoft

Titleist quality, a soft feel, and affordability. Add that to availability in high optic yellow and you have a great Fall golf option. The latest version of the ball also uses a new core formulation to increase distance from the prior model. Lower spin on the drives helps fight the wind and maximize yardage. www.titleist.ca